From the Northwoods to MLB: Chloe de Vries

(WAOW) — Chloe de Vries is a lifelong baseball fan and now she is living out a dream at her new job heavily involved in America's pastime.
"My whole life has been pursuing this career in baseball," said de Vries.
de Vries, 24, is now involved with a Big League club, accepting a promotional position (Coordinator of Promotions & Special Events) for the New York Mets.
"I think I've always had this pipe dream to work for one of the New York teams and later on in life it became the Mets."
HER CAREER STARTED IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN
Her journey began right here in central Wisconsin.
As an 18-year-old, she started as a summer intern for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters of the Northwoods League, a collegiate wood bat summer league.
de Vries began working full time as a Sales Manager after graduating from Chapman University in 2021.
She than took over the role of General Manager - leading the first all-female front office in Northwoods League history.
"It became a huge part of my life and success," de Vries said. "It shaped my career path, so I owe it all to the Rafters."
But just a year into her new gig, the opportunity of a lifetime presented itself and she wasted no time jumping into action.
"I threw my name in the pot and next thing you know, right before Christmas I was being told I was going to be moving to New York," de Vries recalled.
Now she's in her second week with the Mets, while also working to get adjusted to the big city.
"I think always setting goals for yourself and improving is important," de Vries said. "I'm very grateful for them for this opportunity, and I hope to bring my talents, my skills, and my passion to the New York Mets for a while."
While she continues to pave her career path - she's reflective of a journey to the Big Leagues began right here in Central Wisconsin.