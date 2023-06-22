 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods recalled over possible listeria contamination

  • Updated
  • 0
Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods recalled over possible listeria contamination

The recalled products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier.

 FDA

(CNN) — Sunrise Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at chain stores nationwide over possible listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration says.

The products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and AWG across the country between fall 2022 and this week. The full list of recalled brands and package codes is available on the FDA’s website.

The fruit is linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall. Listeria generally causes short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, but it can cause serious and even deadly infections in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Infection may trigger stillbirths or miscarriages in pregnant women.

The FDA advises consumers who shopped at these stores to check their freezers for recalled fruit. If you have any, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

Correction: A previous version of this report misstated the name of Sunrise Growers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you