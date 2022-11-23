Frying turkey tips for Thanksgiving

 Skip to main content
...ICY STRETCHES AND FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO THANKSGIVING MORNING...

An increase in low-level moisture will result in a threat of fog
late tonight, especially over central and north central Wisconsin.
With temperatures falling below freezing, patchy freezing fog is
also expected. Even in areas where fog does not develop, moisture
may deposit on cold roads overnight, leading to patches of black
ice. The icy conditions should be most prevalent between 3 am and
9 am Thursday.

Holiday travelers should be alert for locally icy roads, and poor
or rapidly changing visibilities, late tonight into Thanksgiving
morning. The worst conditions are expected to occur in central
and north central Wisconsin, where foggy conditions are most
likely.

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — For those planning to fry their turkey for Thanksgiving, fire departments in the area ask you to be careful.

The biggest problem causing fires with deep fryers is ensuring the turkey is completely thawed. With the water and ice mix, that can cause a reaction.

It's also advised to use an oil with a high smoke point, authorities suggest using peanut oil.

For those wondering how much oil to use, it's suggested to test the turkey out in water first to see how high the liquid rises when dropping in the turkey.

The turkey chef should be on watch of the turkey in case anything happens and to make sure the fryer has plenty of space away from structures.

"At least 10 feet minimum away from any structure, whether that be a garage or a house, put it on a level surface, and then take the time to invest in a good thermometer that's rated for cooking in oil," said Terence Sinner of the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Cooks will also want to make sure that oil doesn't go above 350 degrees, and to know where a fire extinguisher is accessible. If there's anything that happens that the party can't handle, call 911.

