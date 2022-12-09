Furniture Store Collecting Mittens for Kids

An area business is helping kids stay warm this winter. Miller Home Furnishings in Merrill is collecting donations of mittens, hats, and other winter clothes for their annual mitten tree.
It's a tradition they've kept going for 41 years. The coats will be given to children in need across the community. Steve Hass, a salesman at Miller, said, "The school district really likes it because they have extras sitting in the classroom if kids forget their mittens or if they don't have them, then the teacher can divvy them out to the kids. "
Donations to the tree run through New Year's Day, and Hass says that any amount of clothing, big or small, will help kids in need.