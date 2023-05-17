GARDEN GOODIES: Asparagus Quiche

GARDEN GOODIES -- The Wake Up crew tried asparagus quiche on this week's Garden Goodies.
Asparagus an easy vegetable to grow, as it comes up year after year with little maintenance. It is also one of the first things you can eat every Spring.
If the spring is warmer than normal you can pick asparagus already in the first week of May. During a cool spring, you might have to wait until the 3rd week of May. Just cut, snip or snap off the new shoots through the end of May, or even early June, then let the rest of the shoots grow normally through the rest of the summer.
You can grow asparagus by seed, but the more common way is to buy roots that are a couple of years old and plant them in the ground. You need to dig a hole or trench about a 10 to 12 inches deep in a place that receives sunshine for a few hours a day. Fill the bottom part of the hole or trench with 3 to 4 inches of rich compost or manure. Place the asparagus roots on top of the compost or manure then fill the rest of the hole with regular soil. Pull out any weeds that grow in the asparagus area. After a couple of years, you might need to start fertilizing.
This year we are having quiche with asparagus, fresh oregano, and garlic from the garden. Quiche is an easy breakfast or brunch food to whip up on short notice if you have a pre-made crust. If you are making your own crust, then it will take a little longer.
Ingredients:
Pre-made crust (or homemade)
5 large eggs
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
about 8 to 10 regular-sized asparagus spears.
1/2 a medium onion
about 20 leaves of oregano
Shredded parmesan cheese
about 2 cloves of garlic
olive oil (for sautéing the onions, garlic , and asparagus)
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
-Preheat oven to 350 degrees
-Line your pan with the crust
-Cut asparagus spears into 1/2 to 1 inch chunks.
-Dice the onion
-Finely chop the oregano
-Chop the garlic
-Combine asparagus, onions, garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil in a pan and sauté on medium until the asparagus is a little soft
-Slide the sautéed vegetables into the pie crust and spread evenly.
-Spread a layer of parmesan cheese on top of the vegetables.
-Whisk eggs, oregano, and cream in a bowl and then pour into the pie crust
-Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. The quiche should be done when it is just a little jiggly in the middle when shaken lightly. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.