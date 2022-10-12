Garden Goodies: Kale chips

(WAOW) -- Today we are enjoying kale. Kale is a member of the cabbage family and is often considered "wild" cabbage, because it it closer to the original cabbage that was domesticated in Europe.
Kale was known to be eaten as early as 400 bc in Greece.
Kale is easy to grow. It grows in the same soil that most other leafy greens grow in. It survives long into the fall even after a hard frost so you can have a little bit of kale to eat all the way from early Summer into November.. It is considered a superfood because it is very nutrient-dense. There are several varieties of kale. This year Justin grew curly blue kale, sea kale, and Russian red kale. In past years he's grown black magic kale. They are all healthy and taste similar, but he likes the Russian Red kale the best.
Today we are enjoying kale chips. It is a tasty way to enjoy kale. Even people who do not like kale, often enjoy kale chips.
Recipe:
1. Remove the center stems from the kale leaves and wash the the remaining leaves.
2. Try to shake off some of the water or blot the leaves dry with a towel or paper towel. The drier they are, the quicker they will cook. I did not blot them dry and they turned out fine, I just had to cook them longer.
3. Toss the leaves in a bowl with oil. I used olive oil, which I would highly recommend. Make sure the leaves are well covered.
4. Add seasoning. Salt alone is fine. I used salt, pepper and garlic. You can experiment a lot with the seasonings.
5. Bake on a large sheet covered in parchment paper at 225 degrees for 40 minutes. Baking at a lower temperature makes it easier to avoid burning the chips. You can use a higher temperature and only cook for 15 to 20 minutes, but you have to watch the chips closely.