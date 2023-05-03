GARDEN GOODIES: Mustard

GARDEN GOODIES - On Wednesday, the Wake Up crew tried some homemade mustard, made from the mustard seed grown in Justin's garden.
Mustard has been known since antiquity. It was grown prolifically in ancient Sumeria and Egypt. It is a spice often referenced in the Bible. It spread to Europe through the middle ages and many recipes were developed including Dijon mustard in France in the 1770s.
Many varieties are easy to grow in our climate here in the Midwest. The plant grows best in cool weather in the Spring or Fall. I plant my mustard in the Spring and then harvest the seeds in the fall when the pods are fully dry but haven't burst open. The plants do not need any special fertilizer. Any well prepared garden soil will do.
One tip for harvesting a good crop of seeds is to not not allow the plants to droop to the ground. Erecting a fence around your row or patch of mustard plants will keep them from falling over. If the plants droop/fall to the ground, your dried pods might get dirty and you will have to wash off dirt and sand when you are processing them.
In order to separate the seeds, just put the fully dry pods into a clean bucket and smash them up. The seed will settle to the bottom of the pail and you can remove most of the chaff. You won't be able to get all the chaff off with the first pass. After the pail procedure, put the seeds and remaining chaff into a flat baking sheet. Either use a fan on low speed or blow on them with your breath to get the rest of the chaff off of the seeds. Do this outside as it can be messy with little bits of chaff blowing in the air.
In the past on Garden Goodies, we ate the leaves of the plant in potato salad and regular salad. This year we are having homemade mustard for the first time. This is a basic recipe for spicy brown honey mustard.
Instructions:
12 tbsp mustard seeds (finely or coarsely ground)
1/2 cup water (or beer)
1.5 tsp turmeric
1 tbsp honey (2 if you have more of a sweet tooth
1.5 tsp salt ( a little more or less depending upon how much you like salt)
3 tbsp vinegar
Mix all the ingredients except for the vinegar and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes. The longer you let it stand, the more mellow it will be. Mix in the vinegar and put it in the refrigerator for a minimum of 12 hours before consuming for best results. It might seem a little runny at first, but it will become thicker after standing.