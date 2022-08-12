GARDEN GOODIES: Chard wraps

For this week's Garden Goodies we are having Chard, sometimes called "Swiss Chard."
Young leaves are sometimes used as greens in a salad, however, most of the time it is steamed or cooked and then eaten alone or in soups. Once it is cooked, it is milder than spinach.
The most common chard is green colored, however, it comes in red, yellow and orange colors. All of the different varieties have a different flavor. Even though it is a "leafy green" type plant, it belongs to the same plant family as beets. It grows fairly easily in moderately good soil and full sun. If you can grow beets, you can grow chard.
Today we are having chard wraps. In previous episodes of Garden Goodies, Justin recommended blanching the chard leaves before making the wraps. This helps in the wrapping process but adds quite a bit of time to the preparation.
This year Justin made the wraps from fresh washed chard leaves. This seems to work quite well. The main thing to remember is to cut out most of the tough center vein of the leaf, about three quarters of it, before wrapping.
You can stuff the chard with just about any savory mixture. One of Justin's favorites is rice, dill, and onions. Another winner is ground venison, garlic, onions, and cheese.
This year Justin made an Italian flavored venison stuffing and topped the wraps with a homemade mushroom and garlic marinara sauce.