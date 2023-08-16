GARDEN GOODIES: Coleslaw with homemade mayo

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up team is enjoying an old favorite for summer get-togethers and picnics: coleslaw. The cabbage, carrots, and onions come from Justin's garden, the mayonnaise is the special part of this year's coleslaw.
Justin says that an unfortunate aspect of today's processed food is that it is not healthy for you. This is especially the case for various sauces, dressings and especially mayonnaise. Even the so-called "healthy" or "natural" mayonnaise is mostly soybean oil or other vegetable oils that are extremely high in polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acids. Nutritional experts advise that the proportion of omega-6 fatty acids should not be much greater than the omega-3 fatty acids in your diet, there should be more of a balance. Unfortunately, most Americans eat a diet almost exclusively composed of omega 6 fats, which some experts blame for the rising incidence of obesity and heart disease.
The good news is that it is easy to create your own healthier mayonnaise, for coleslaw, sandwiches or other purposes. All you need is an egg and some healthy oil, like verified extra virgin olive oil. Other ingredients will of course make your mayonnaise a little more tangy or sweet.
Here is the recipe Justin used for his Garden Goodies coleslaw:
1 large egg
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp dijon mustard
1 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tsp lemon juice
If you don't like the stronger flavor of olive oil, avocado oil is more neutral and still a fairly healthy oil. You could also go with regular olive oil or macadamia oil. If you use "vegetable" oil, then it will not be healthy for you. Start with these ingredients for a slightly sweet and tangy mayonnaise. If you like it a bit more tangy, then consider adding a little more lemon juice and vinegar. If you want plain mayonnaise then use only the egg, oil, and salt.
1. Use a room temperature large egg and blend it in your food processor (with a small bowl) or small blender for about 20 to 30 seconds.
2. Add the mustard, vinegar, sugar, and salt and mix for another 20 to 30 seconds.
3. Slowly add the oil while mixing. Add a few drops at a time in the beginning. Once you have slowly blended in a couple of tablespoons, then you can start adding a little more oil at a time. Keep blending while slowly adding oil until the mixture becomes thicker, like store-bought mayonnaise. If it is not thick enough, you can add another egg yolk and a little more oil. Be mindful that it will not get as thick as store-bought mayonnaise because you are not using the unnatural unhealthy ingredients and preservatives.
For the coleslaw, shred the amount of cabbage and carrots to your liking and mix it with the mayonnaise. For the recipe above, it is only enough for a small amount of coleslaw. If you want to feed a family, you will need to double or triple the ingredients. At this point you could also add more vinegar, salt, or sugar to fine tune the flavor of your coleslaw. Justin likes to add a small bit of diced onion to kick the flavor up just a notch.