GARDEN GOODIES: Currants

GARDEN GOODIES-- The black currant plant, scientifically known as Ribes Nigrum, is a deciduous shrub that is easy to grow. You only need to avoid heavy clay or acidic soil.
Typical sandy loam soil of average quality will support growth of the black currant shrub, which can grow as high as 6 feet. Extra nitrogen is suggested to help it grow to its full potential.
Justin planted the black currants because he ran out of sunny areas and needed a plant that can grow in semi-shaded areas - which the black currant does.
It only takes one year for the plant to start bearing fruit.
The berries are tart and have a sophisticated pungent or musky aroma. They are typically used in making juice, jellies and jams.
The berries are known to be quite healthy. According to Justin, research suggests that they might help lower cholesterol, lessen muscle fatigue, help with open angle glaucoma, help relieve joint pain related to rheumatoid arthritis, and improve circulation.
The pink currant plant, scientifically known as Ribes Rubrum, is a deciduous shrub that is easy to grow and milder in flavor than the black currant.
The pink currants do not pack in as many nutrients or vitamin C as the black currants but are still very nutritious.
One drawback to growing currants is that they can spread white pine blister rust. Because of this, currants were banned in many states of the U.S for several decades.
Once it was found that gooseberries also spread the disease, there was less focus on currants, since gooseberries grow wild around the U.S. Some white pines are resistant to the rust, but most are not.
The Wakeup Wisconsin crew enjoyed pink and black currant preserves.
Recipe:
- Both of these are simple jam/preserve recipes.
- Justin mixed the black currants with black raspberries to make it more palatable for those who do not appreciate the tart and sophisticated flavor of the black currants.
- Use about 1/4 cup of sweetener for each 2 cups of berries you have. For black currants, experiment with the level of sweetener. You might want more sugar because the black currants are tart. Justin used half regular sugar and half Xylitol sweetener in order to make a lower sugar preserve.
- Cook/boil the berries in a pan on the stove on medium heat for a few minutes.
- Mash the berries as they cook.
- Add sugar and simmer (low boil) until the mixture thickens.
- Use the spoon test to find out if it is thick enough for canning.
- Put a spoonful of the mixture in the freezer for about 2 minutes. It will cool down. If it is still too runny when you take it out of the freezer, then cook it down for a bit longer.
- You can also add a packet of pectin to make it thicker before canning.
- Justin says it usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to cook it down enough. A tablespoon or two of lemon juice is often a tasty addition to these jams/preserves as well.