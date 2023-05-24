GARDEN GOODIES: Mint varieties

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up crew enjoyed a few different varieties of mint.
Justin grows many varieties in his yard, including oregano, apple mint, catnip, chocolate mint and menthol mint.
Most people grow catnip for their cats, but it is an edible mint for people as well.
Most mint plants grow and spread so well that many people recommend that you grow them in pots. If you plant it close to your garden or on your lawn, it can spread like a weed and take over. This is a good thing if you like mint and want to use it frequently.
The plants grow best in partial shade or a cool area. They do not need fertilizer, but they could use watering during dry spells.