Garden Goodies: Pink Currant Meringue Pie

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- For this edition of Garden Goodies, the Wake Up Wisconsin crew tried something new and exciting, Pink Currant Meringue Pie.
The pink currant plant, scientifically known as Ribes Rubrum, is a deciduous shrub that is easy to grow and milder in flavor than the black currant. When planting, you only need to avoid heavy clay or acidic soil. Typical top soil or sandy loam soil of average quality will support growth of the pink currant shrub, which can grow as high as 6 feet.
Extra nitrogen is suggested to help it grow to its full potential. Justin planted the pink currants at his place because he ran out of sunny areas and needed a plant that can grow in semi-shaded areas - which the pink currant does. It only takes one year for the plant to start bearing fruit.
The berries are sweeter and milder than black currants and do not have as strong of a musky aroma. The berries are typically used in making juice, jellies and jams. The pink currants do not pack in as many nutrients or vitamin C as the black currants but are still very nutritious. Research suggests that currants might help lower cholesterol, lessen muscle fatigue, help with open angle glaucoma, help relieve joint pain related to rheumatoid arthritis, and improve circulation.
One drawback to growing currants is that they can spread white pine blister rust. Because of this, currants were banned in many states of the U.S for several decades. Once it was found that gooseberries also spread the disease, there was less focus on currants, since gooseberries grow wild around the U.S. Some white pines are resistant to the rust, but most are not.
Ingredients-
Pie Base:
- 2 cups flour
- 1sp vanilla
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Zest of half a lemon
- 2 pinches of salt
- 2 cups pink currants (save a small handful for topping)
Meringue:
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp corn starch (not all meringues call for corn starch but it helps absorb moisture so that your meringue does not "sweat")
- Zest of half a lemon
- 3 egg whites
Directions-
Pie base:
- Grease a 9.5 inch pie pan/dish with butter
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- In a mixing bowl, mix butter and sugar until smooth
- Add zest of lemon, pinches of salt, vanilla, and 3 eggs and mix until smooth
- Use a spatula to slowly fold in the flower
- Spoon pie batter into the pie pan/dish
- Layer the 2 cups of pink currants evenly on top
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- (tip: Justin used a bit more than 2 cups of pink currants, which might have been too many. The top of the pie had a lot of juice on it after cooking, he had to dab off some of the liquid with paper towel)
- Allow pie to cool for a few minutes before spreading the meringue on top.
Meringue:
- Whip the three egg whites in a bowl until they form soft peaks
- Slowly whip in the 3/4 cup of sugar about 1 to 2 tbsp at a time (tip: grind up your sugar beforehand in a blender to make it more fine)
- Whip in the corn starch and zest of lemon
- Keep whipping until you get stiff peaks.
- Spread the meringue on top of the pie (caramelize it a little with a creme brulee' torch to make it a little more fancy)
- Garnish the top of the meringue with the remaining pink currants.
Justin says it can be difficult to get a good meringue. His did not form good peaks, but it was still tasty. Another consideration is to use less sugar in the meringue. Justin thought 3/4 cup was a little too sweet and has the potential to overpower the flavor of the currants. 1/2 cup might be more than enough sugar.