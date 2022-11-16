GARDEN GOODIES: Super Potatoes

GARDEN GOODIES- On Wednesday, the Wake Up Wisconsin crew tried Super Potatoes.
An alternative name for the Super Potato is "Jerusalem Artichoke." Justin says this is a poor name because the plant is nothing like an artichoke and did not originate in Jerusalem.
The plant originated in North America and was actively cultivated by Native Americans. Super Potatoes are somewhat like a sunflower and grow up to 15 feet high.
The part that is eaten are the tubers that grow underground. You harvest Super Potatoes in the fall once the leaves have withered, usually late October or early November.
You dig the potatoes up with a fork just like regular potatoes. Justin saves the tall above-ground stalks as kindling for starting fires in his wood stove. He named them Super Potatoes because they have more nutrients than regular potatoes.
- Scrub or peel your Super Potatoes, then cut them into thin slices.
- In a bowl, drizzle extra virgin olive oil on them and mix with your favorite spices - salt being the most important if you want them to turn out similar to regular potato chips.
- Put them on parchment paper and bake them in the oven. Many recipes suggest baking at 375 degrees.
- Justin found the best results baking at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, not letting them get too brown at this stage.
- Turn down the heat to 240 degrees and bake until dry and crispy.