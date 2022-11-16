GARDEN GOODIES: Super Potatoes

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING... Occasional light snow and flurries will continue across the area this morning. Little additional snowfall accumulation is expected. But with temperatures mainly in the 20s, many untreated roads in central, north-central, and far northeast Wisconsin will remain snow covered and slippery. Meanwhile, temperatures in east-central Wisconsin dipped below freezing around daybreak. This allowed some of the water that was on roads and sidewalks to freeze into glare ice, resulting in very slippery conditions. Motorists across the area should be alert for slippery roads through the morning commute, and use extra caution.