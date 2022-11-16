 Skip to main content
...SLIPPERY TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING...

Occasional light snow and flurries will continue across the area
this morning. Little additional snowfall accumulation is expected.
But with temperatures mainly in the 20s, many untreated roads in
central, north-central, and far northeast Wisconsin will remain
snow covered and slippery.

Meanwhile, temperatures in east-central Wisconsin dipped below
freezing around daybreak. This allowed some of the water that was
on roads and sidewalks to freeze into glare ice, resulting in very
slippery conditions.

Motorists across the area should be alert for slippery roads
through the morning commute, and use extra caution.

GARDEN GOODIES: Super Potatoes

Super Potatoes

Justin made Super Potatoes chips for the Wake Up crew to try. 

GARDEN GOODIES- On Wednesday, the Wake Up Wisconsin crew tried Super Potatoes. 

Super potato

An alternative name for the Super Potato is "Jerusalem Artichoke." Justin says this is a poor name because the plant is nothing like an artichoke and did not originate in Jerusalem.

The plant originated in North America and was actively cultivated by Native Americans. Super Potatoes are somewhat like a sunflower and grow up to 15 feet high.

Super potato stalk

The part that is eaten are the tubers that grow underground. You harvest Super Potatoes in the fall once the leaves have withered, usually late October or early November.

You dig the potatoes up with a fork just like regular potatoes. Justin saves the tall above-ground stalks as kindling for starting fires in his wood stove. He named them Super Potatoes because they have more nutrients than regular potatoes.

Super Potato Harvesting
Super potato harvesting
Super Potatoes are similar to regular potatoes, but are a little sweeter and some would say have kind-of a nutty flavor. You can use them in any way that you would use or cook potatoes.
 
Two important differences between Super Potatoes and regular potatoes is that the former are smaller and a little harder to peel and they have more fiber. Eating Super Potatoes is similar to eating beans - very healthy for you but you will have a little more gas during digestion.
 
One reason Super Potatoes are not grown as much as regular potatoes is that the plant is considered somewhat invasive. Roots that are left in the ground and little pieces of tubers will continue to grow for years and spread.
 
Some people claim they are nearly impossible to get rid of once they spread around your garden or yard. When in Justin's lawn he picks them out or mows them down. Otherwise, they are very easy to grow and do not need much care.
 
Unfortunately, Super Potatoes do not store as long as regular potatoes. They will store for a couple of months at 32 to 34 degrees in a pail of sand and an environment of higher humidity or for 10 days in the fridge.
 
The Wake Up Crew tried super potato chips.
 
Instructions: 
 
  1. Scrub or peel your Super Potatoes, then cut them into thin slices.
  2. In a bowl, drizzle extra virgin olive oil on them and mix with your favorite spices - salt being the most important if you want them to turn out similar to regular potato chips.
  3. Put them on parchment paper and bake them in the oven. Many recipes suggest baking at 375 degrees.
  4. Justin found the best results baking at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, not letting them get too brown at this stage.
  5. Turn down the heat to 240 degrees and bake until dry and crispy.

