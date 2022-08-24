GARDEN GOODIES: Sweet corn

This week we are trying a common treat but one that Justin is growing for the first time. Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Brendan Mackey and Neena Pacholke chowed down on some sweet corn Wednesday morning!
Corn, or maize, as it is known outside of the U.S. and Canada, was originally cultivated in Mexico as far back as 7,000 BC. It is a variety of grass that has been bred & cultivated to produce large kernels. Sweet corn was originally introduced to European settlers by Native Americans living in New York in the late 1770s. It quickly became a favorite for farmers in New England and in the southern U.S.
Corn grows best in rich well-drained soil and in full sun. It is easy to grow with normal amounts of compost or fertilizer. One thing to keep in mind is that you will need to sow a good number of plants for good pollination. Also because corn grows quite tall, it is prone to falling over in heavy rain or wind. In order to reduce the trend toward toppling, it s recommended to plant corn in a square formation. A minimum of 4 rows of 5 plants should be considered, but larger amounts are better, since you cannot be guaranteed to get a "good" cob off of every plant. to find out if your corn is ripe, gently pull back part of the husk on one of the cobs and take a look at some of the kernels. If it looks good, then you can harvest several other cobbs of similar size and be assured that they are ripe or very close to ripe.
Today we are enjoying the very popular boiled corn on the cob with salt and butter.