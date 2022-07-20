Tips for easy gardening from a local master gardener

For this week's Garden Goodies Justin travelled to Adams County to visit with long-time StormTrack9 weather watcher and master gardener Pat Jordarski.
Pat grows a wide variety of flowers and vegetables with much success. For growing flowers, she recommends perennials for easing the "workload" of maintaining a vibrant flower bed. She says if they are planted fairly close together and mulched just a little that you will hardly have to do any weeding through the season. For many perennial varieties that grow well in our climate, you will not even need to fertilize them. For a special treat, she suggest growing a moon flower. It blooms at night and has a wonderful fragrance.
Earlier this season on Garden Goodies, Justin talked a little bit about keeping the weeds down as being one of the biggest chores throughout the growing season. Justin is trying some of the landscaping fabric this year but still uses a hoe or hand-pulling most of the time. While this is fine for a lot of gardeners, for those with poor mobility or "older" joints, this might not be a viable option.
Pat struggled to keep the weeds in check so she turned to a commercial "weed and feed" product. Some of them did not work all that well, but one was exceptional. The Preen brand is what she recommends. Now she is able to easily maintain her garden and does not get many weeds throughout the season. She starts with a deep tilling in the Spring and then puts down the "weed and feed". After planting (in the middle of the growing season), she will use her special bladed hoe to till lightly in between the rows and then put down more of the weed preventing product.
Pat also wanted to make sure people know there are different weed preventers for different plants. If you decide to give it a try, you will want to make sure you get the product meant for gardens. There are other weed preventers that can be used on flowers or on landscaping, but are not suited for gardens.