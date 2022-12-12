Garden Pancake House in Schofield abruptly closes

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Garden Pancake House in Schofield abruptly closes

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) — The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers.

The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn't have imagined the establishment would close without warning.

"There was no warning to any of us," said Daisy Moldenhauer, former waitress of Garden Pancake House.

Moldenhauer finished her shift Sunday night, but little did she know, it would be her last shift she would work at the restaurant.

She woke up this morning to a flurry of texts and missed phone calls from her co-workers saying that the restaurant is shut down. Her co-worker who was opening today said that tons of equipment was missing.

"She came to work, and she noticed that our stock rooms were empty, the grills were gone, the register was gone, the pie case was gone," Moldenhauer said. "It was all gone. Even our salt and pepper shakers."

Moldenhauer has worked at the Pancake Garden House for around five months with the first two months of work going smooth. From then on, though, she could feel something was off.

"One of our vendors came in and asked if there was a list of food that he wanted to get, so I got my boss and he said to let the guy know to go home," Moldenhauer recalled. "It was weird to me because I could name probably like ten things that we needed." 

She went on to say that the restaurant has been closing early for weeks now but didn't feel it was appropriate to ask why. She said it was a shock that the restaurant did close, but not completely unexpected.

"To be honest, I was disappointed, but I wasn't surprised," Moldenhauer said. "I didn't think it would end like this, but we were all pretty surprised."

She did try to get a hold of her former boss, but the answers she got were vague and unclear, Moldenhauer told News 9.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

