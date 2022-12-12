Garden Pancake House in Schofield abruptly closes

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) — The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers.
The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn't have imagined the establishment would close without warning.
"There was no warning to any of us," said Daisy Moldenhauer, former waitress of Garden Pancake House.
Moldenhauer finished her shift Sunday night, but little did she know, it would be her last shift she would work at the restaurant.
She woke up this morning to a flurry of texts and missed phone calls from her co-workers saying that the restaurant is shut down. Her co-worker who was opening today said that tons of equipment was missing.
"She came to work, and she noticed that our stock rooms were empty, the grills were gone, the register was gone, the pie case was gone," Moldenhauer said. "It was all gone. Even our salt and pepper shakers."
Moldenhauer has worked at the Pancake Garden House for around five months with the first two months of work going smooth. From then on, though, she could feel something was off.
"One of our vendors came in and asked if there was a list of food that he wanted to get, so I got my boss and he said to let the guy know to go home," Moldenhauer recalled. "It was weird to me because I could name probably like ten things that we needed."
She went on to say that the restaurant has been closing early for weeks now but didn't feel it was appropriate to ask why. She said it was a shock that the restaurant did close, but not completely unexpected.
"To be honest, I was disappointed, but I wasn't surprised," Moldenhauer said. "I didn't think it would end like this, but we were all pretty surprised."
She did try to get a hold of her former boss, but the answers she got were vague and unclear, Moldenhauer told News 9.