Gas prices are on the decline, but still $.20 higher than last Thanksgiving

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Thousands across the state are hitting the highway in time for Thanksgiving, but to get there they'll need to fuel up.
Greg Huckbody is like many others throughout the Badger State filling up their tank before the holiday weekend.
"The prices did come down - which is very nice," said Huckbody, a Wausau resident.
Currently the average price of gas here in central Wisconsin is $3.17 a gallon, after dropping nearly twenty cents in just the last week. The drop is the largest decline throughout the United States.
"That's a good thing because it was getting tough for a while,"Huckbody said.
And even though prices are going down, it still is going to cost you more than last year, coming in 20 cents higher than Thanksgiving 2021.
"Gas prices will continue falling, we expect that over the next week," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.com. "Prices should be below 3 dollars at most stations (soon), so certainly good news for the holidays."
And even if it is good news for now, it has adjusted traveling plans for many across Wisconsin.
"I didn't drive up north or anything like I used to- or just to go for a ride or to the cottage," Huckbody said.
Whether you are traveling out of state, or staying right here in central Wisconsin, your checkbook will continue to see the impact.
"Wausau's big enough - I got an all-wheel drive and it uses a lot, you know what I mean, but it is what it is," Huckbody said.
But if you are hitting the road, there are a few simple things that could save you in the short term.
"If you set the cruise control set it a couple miles an hour slower," De Haan said. "Every mile an hour you reduce your cruise control, you can increase your fuel efficiency by two or four percent. That could add the savings of twenty cents for every couple (mph) you slow down."
Experts don't expect this downward trend to stop either, saying if you can hold off and get your gas after the holiday weekend - you could save even another 10-20 cents per gallon.