Gas prices on the rise again

(WAOW) -- Gas prices are beginning to spike again, and experts say they could keep climbing.
Experts at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Wisconsin rose 8.2 cents per gallon over the last week, continuing an upward trend that has continued for about a month.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy, says it's a byproduct of refineries that are still recovering from the arctic blast we saw the week of Christmas, as well as the Chinese economy opening back up and EU sanctions on Russia.
He says unfortunately, it's not likely to go down anytime soon.
"For now there's certainly more upward potential than downward potential especially starting in March and lasting through memorial day," De Haan said. "I think $4 a gallon gas could happen very soon in the months ahead."
There's not much that can be done to get ahead of the rising prices. De Haan says the best thing you can do is shop around to find the gas station with the best prices in your area.