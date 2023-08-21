Gas prices soar nationwide as hurricane season is upon us.

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Gas prices are on the rise right now.
We've seen the nationwide average go up more than 30 cents in just the past month.
It's a 10-month high and could get worse as we get deeper into hurricane season.
For those looking to travel, it's getting tougher by the day as gas prices continue to soar.
“I've been traveling a lot recently into Green Bay, and upper Michigan back to (the) Wausau area, and (gas prices are) all over the place. I saw them as low as $3.49 and today $3.71 back in Wausau, so extremely high,” said Cheryl Reichl of Wausau.
Not only are we seeing high gas prices but we've seen significant heat waves this summer, which can lead to massive and powerful hurricanes.
Many of our imports enter the states through the southern parts of the United States.
It's causing confusion for the people buying gas wondering why it's so expensive.
"I’m just as floored as you are and I really don’t know why they're going up high but they are all across the country more so on the West Coast," said Cory Skilling, customer representative at Shell. "I don't know that much but prices are going up and down.”
Many across the nation are struggling to make ends meet. A lot of people are hopeful those prices start heading the other direction soon.
"I hope they go down, everybody does it is hurting a lot of our bank accounts so yeah we are hoping it goes down pretty fast,” Skilling said.
Despite the high prices, many continue to get out and explore, and at Wagner Shell, they haven't seen business drop as prices go up.
Skilling said, "(Customers are) still coming in. They’re still going up north, they’re still getting the same amount of gas as before. It really hasn’t stopped people much.”
And it doesn't look like those price changes will stop any time soon.
"Every night I wake up and there’s another dime higher. I've come here and left and it’s raised a nickel," Reichl said.
The good news is that prices are down 8 cents from last year.
We still aren't quite at the record price nationwide that we hit in June 2022 at $5.02, but with hurricane season looming, another record could be just around the corner.