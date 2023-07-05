Geiss Meat Service opens retail store as family business continues to grow

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — For almost 70 years Geiss Meat Service has been producing meat for other businesses in the area.
While the community and people in the area have enjoyed the meats and foods provided for them and their pets - the third-generation family run business' expansion with a retail store is a big step.
Starting back in 1956, Edwin Geiss created his own butcher shop.
After searching for some place to do work and delivering milk for local farms, he decided to take his butchering skills to the chopping block.
Little did he know, the shop would eventually turn into a factory, and now, just a couple of generations later has opened a retail store.
The current owner of the family business, Andy Geiss, said that his grandfather did great things for the business and he's happy that he is the man in charge now.
Andy's grandfather passed away over 30 years ago, but his grandmother created a memorial for Edwin just a walking distance away from the meat production facility.
That memorial would eventually evolve into a storage area for the family, but then after Andy and his wife discussed what they should do; they came to the conclusion to turn the storage into a retail shop.
"She used it maybe 10 years or so, while she was alive, for church gatherings. After she passed away my wife and I weren't sure what to do, until the idea hit us."
So, the family made the business move to create a separate retail store for their product.
The opening of the new store is the latest expansion for the family run which has grown a lot over the past 67 years and looks to keep growing.
"I hope someday that we could definitely put a guy on the road and try to expand all of that market. At this point, we are all very excited and it's all small stepping stones," Andy Geiss said.