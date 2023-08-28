Gene Simmons touts big Friday coming up with concert in Crandon, new restaurant groundbreaking

(WAOW) — KISS plays at the Crandon International Raceway this Friday, which coincides with the groundbreaking of the new Rock & Brews restaurant location that same day.
Open to the public, it'll take place at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Carter at 11 a.m.
The Rock & Brews restaurant was founded by KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.
Simmons, the band's singer and bassist, spoke to News Nine Monday, saying the new location will be spectacular.
"You'll find the kind of eatery that combines music, classic rock, all the best things that we love in life, and by the way, really wonderful food," Simmons explained.
He also touched on the upcoming Crandon concert, saying the open-air venue allows for a bigger show.
"In fact, the fireworks are going to be so big that we're going to inform the local airport not to allow low-flying planes," Simmons said. "Because this stuff is going to shake the heavens. Good time is guaranteed for all."
Simmons says this tour will be the band's last, with the final show scheduled for December 2.