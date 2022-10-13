Getting Ahead Program Graduates First Class

Saint Vincent De Paul in Wausau started a new program called "Getting Ahead" to help get people out of poverty and help them find stability in their lives. Recently, their held their first graduated at Wausau on Water.
Members had to complete a 19 week course that taught them money saving skills, as well as showing them resources that are available to them. For one woman, the ceremony marked the start of a new chapter in her life.
Joan Jarosz, a recent graduate of the program, said, "This program, is just, its fantastic because its putting everything together in one spot." She also said that the program helped her to give back and teach others what she has learned
The program will be starting its next cycle in January and you can sign up by calling St. Vincent De Paul.