Golfers hit the green "Fore a Cause"

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Golfers took to the tees at the Wausau Country Club for the "Fore a Cause" outing, raising funds for several area organizations.
The event was organized by Furniture and Appliance Mart, with the proceeds going toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wausau and Stevens Point, Blessings in a Backpack, Bridge Street Mission and more.
"There is certainly a lot of need in the community and we just want to help out at Furniture and Appliance Mart and give back to the community that's done so much for us," Joe Fonti, the event organizer and owner of Furniture and Appliance Mart, said.
He says about 156 golfers participated, with the goal of raising $200,000.