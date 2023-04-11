GOP proposal would allow concealed carry in schools

(WAOW) -- A new proposal could give teachers the option to carry guns in schools.
State Senator Cory Tomczyk of Mosinee is one of two Republican lawmakers pushing the measure.
"The bill is going to allow school districts to create policy authorizing certain people to carry a weapon on school grounds," he said.
This would allow anyone with a concealed carry license to do so, as well as waiving fees for teachers to get their concealed carry license.
"This bill does not force any school district to do anything," said Tomczyk. "It allows a school district to make a decision and implement a policy."
He says the proposal comes in the wake of a similar proposal out of Texas after the Uvalde school shooting. He says he believes the best course of action in the event of a school shooter is to give schools the power to fight back.
"We're going to have a way to fight back on-site and bring the fight back to that crazed person who's assaulting a soft target like a school," Tomczyk said.
But some, like Governor Tony Evers, are already coming out in opposition to the proposal.
"I think we need fewer guns in our schools," Evers said. "It seems like every time we see a gun in a school somebody's getting killed."
Governor Evers says he would take swift action against the idea if it came to his desk.
"I was against it before, I vetoed it, and I'll do it again," he said.
News 9 reached out to several area school districts, all declined to comment.