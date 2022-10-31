Gov. Evers and Tim Michels vie for governor's office

(WAOW) -- The race between incumbent Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels has been neck and neck for several months now.
Poll numbers from FiveThirtyEight as of October 22 show 48% indicating they'd vote for Evers, and 49% saying they'd vote for Michels.
Despite that, Governor Evers says he's not concerned.
"I feel confident [in] what we've done over the last three and a half years, meeting the promises that I made to the people of Wisconsin before I became Governor," he said.
Evers said his successes in repairing Wisconsin's roads, expanding broadband access and funding public schools will be enough to keep voters on his side.
His challenger Tim Michels disagrees. He says Evers hasn't done enough good for the state, and that it's time for a change.
"People are ready for new leadership," he said. "They're ready for someone who has proven themselves to be successful, who will stand up for the hardworking men and women of Wisconsin."
Michels says his priorities if elected will be to address crime, education reform and election integrity. He says his background as a businessman means he has firsthand insight into what he says is the biggest issue facing the Badger State.
"My number one priority is going to be jobs and the economy, and my focus is going to be on the hardworking families and the hardworking people of the state of Wisconsin," Michels said.
Evers, meanwhile, says he wants to build on the progress he's already made. That includes expanding funding for education, increasing broadband access and supporting municipalities.
"Police, fire, EMTs, jails. All of that's dumped on and dealt with by local municipalities," Evers said. "I don't know how we can continue to offer those services at a high level unless the state kicks in more."
Evers and Michels ultimately pitch themselves as two candidates who couldn't be more different.
Governor Evers wants voters to know he's not inflammatory or divisive. Michels promising voters he's not a career politician, and will bring a fresh perspective to the governor's office.