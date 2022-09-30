Gov. Evers announces additional $16 million for heating this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $16.6 million to help out Wisconsin families keep their heat on for this winter.
In a press release, Evers says it's estimated to help 200,000 households for this upcoming winter.
The average heating bill is expected to be $372 per month according to the release.
Eligibility for these programs will depend on household size, income, and energy costs.
Assistance is available starting tomorrow through May 15th.
You can apply online or over the phone.