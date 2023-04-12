Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, red flag warning issued for elevated wildfire conditions

(WAOW) — A Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire danger has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Resources (DNR) for many local counties including Adams, Portage and Wood counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano counties are also under a Red Flag Warning.
Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #191 declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin, according to a news release from the DNR.
A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires, according to a news release from the DNR.
The news release also stated:
As a result, the DNR is moving to Extreme fire danger in those counties and will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits. The public should be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
The DNR responded to nearly 60 wildfires in the last week.