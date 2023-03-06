Gov. Evers visits Boys and Girls Club to talk childcare

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers made several stops in central Wisconsin on Monday, talking about his budget proposals and re-investing in Wisconsin families.
Evers' first stop was at the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County where both the club and Evers said child education took a dip during the pandemic which is leading the club to ask for more funds.
They're looking to add more educational courses to make up for some of that lost time.
"We serve kids from all walks of life, and we need to support working parents," said Kevin Quevillon, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.
"The days of a mom or dad staying home after school are gone. Both mom and dad are working hard to make ends meet, and we need more programs like boys and girls club so kids have a safe place to go after school."
During Evers' visit, he mentioned the importance of balancing the quality of child care with wages of workers and the overall cost of care itself.
The increased funding is something that was in Gov. Evers' bi-annual budget proposal which is currently working it's way through state legislature.