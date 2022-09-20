Gov. Evers visits Mosinee Fire Department

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - When it comes to funding, rural Fire Departments are often left fighting over the scraps.
The Mosinee Fire Department took the spotlight today - with a visit from Gov. Tony Evers.
The station is just one of hundreds of small departments across the state that are getting a boost, thanks to the EMS Flex Grant.
In total 32$ million dollars will be split among over 400 rural emergency service providers.
In Mosinee - they're planning to use the funds to replace aging equipment and expand recruiting efforts to make sure each station is fully staffed and prepared for any emergency.
"I understand there is only so much (money) to give, but I think this is going to be a big help," said Adam Grahn, Interim Chief of the Mosinee Fire Department. "We're kind of meeting in the middle - and still able to get some people raises, potentially. Get some new Equipment, potentially."
During his stop - Gov. Evers mentioned the grant isn't a permanent solution to the under-funded departments, but called it a step in the right direction.
The Mosinee EMS department says they are hoping to receive the funds over the next few weeks, and could use them to offer sign on bonuses, or incentivize their current volunteers to stay on staff.