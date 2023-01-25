Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visit Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and the newly-elected Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez made a stop in Wausau today following Tuesday night's State of the State Address.
The pair stopped by the Hmong American Center to highlight their plans to increase critical mental health resources for those living in central Wisconsin.
In 2021, Evers awarded $2 million to the Hmong American Center's mental health group to continue its work supporting behavioral and mental health services.
Rodriguez is also making her first rounds as Lieutenant Governor, pledging her continued support. Rodriguez is the fourth Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin's history and feels honored to pave the way for more women in government.
"I think women should be running for office," said Rodriguez. "I think women should be in positions of leadership because we do provide a different perspective, and that we can hold any office we would like all across the state."
Rodriguez also mentioned that her focus is on health care and that both herself, and Evers, call 2023 the year of mental health.
Both also made stops in Waukesha and Ashland discussing child care options as well as mental health resources in schools.