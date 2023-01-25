 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Light snow showers will become more numerous this evening, and may
cause roads to become snow covered and slippery in spots
overnight. Accumulations should be less than an inch in most
places, and the snow should taper off by daybreak Thursday.

Motorists should be prepared for locally slippery conditions,
especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visit Wausau

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visit Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and the newly-elected Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez made a stop in Wausau today following Tuesday night's State of the State Address.

The pair stopped by the Hmong American Center to highlight their plans to increase critical mental health resources for those living in central Wisconsin.

In 2021, Evers awarded $2 million to the Hmong American Center's mental health group to continue its work supporting behavioral and mental health services.

Rodriguez is also making her first rounds as Lieutenant Governor, pledging her continued support. Rodriguez is the fourth Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin's history and feels honored to pave the way for more women in government.

"I think women should be running for office," said Rodriguez. "I think women should be in positions of leadership because we do provide a different perspective, and that we can hold any office we would like all across the state."

Rodriguez also mentioned that her focus is on health care and that both herself, and Evers, call 2023 the year of mental health.

Both also made stops in Waukesha and Ashland discussing child care options as well as mental health resources in schools.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com