Governor declares ‘energy emergency’ for Wisconsin

MADISON (WAOW) – Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state-wide energy emergency, lifting some federal and state requirements for deliveries of liquid home-heating fuels in an effort to quickly get them to those in need.
In a statement, the governor said lifting those requirements would also make it easier for utility crews to restore power, especially in the case of out-of-state line workers.
The winter weather blowing through the state over the past two weeks has already knocked out power in some areas, after ice and snow built up on trees, snapping branches that then fell into power lines.
By declaring an emergency, Evers will implement a 10-day waiver for those providing energy emergency response supplies.