Governor declares ‘energy emergency’ for Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the
heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times.
Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to
widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.
Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind
chills well below zero tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph
tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Governor declares ‘energy emergency’ for Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Wx Pic

MADISON (WAOW) – Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state-wide energy emergency, lifting some federal and state requirements for deliveries of liquid home-heating fuels in an effort to quickly get them to those in need.

In a statement, the governor said lifting those requirements would also make it easier for utility crews to restore power, especially in the case of out-of-state line workers.

The winter weather blowing through the state over the past two weeks has already knocked out power in some areas, after ice and snow built up on trees, snapping branches that then fell into power lines.

By declaring an emergency, Evers will implement a 10-day waiver for those providing energy emergency response supplies.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com