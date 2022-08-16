Governor Evers announces clean water grant

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers paid a visit to Stevens Point on Tuesday.
He announced a new $10 million grant program to improve access to clean water across Wisconsin, by helping owners address contamination in private wells.
During that visit, the Governor also spoke on the 'School vouchers for all students' bill he previously vetoed, which would lift income restrictions for the state's private school voucher program.
"The idea that we are going to somehow defund our public schools in order to fund private schools across the state when our public schools are doing a great job, I'm not for this." said Governor Evers.
Representative Katrina Shankland, who was with the Governor during his visit, also said she was against the voucher expansion.