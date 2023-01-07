Governor Evers Signs Executive Order to Combat Energy Emergency

Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #183, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to repeated challenges caused by weeks of winter weather and the impact it has on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Evers said, “Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating.”
According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.
Executive Order #183 is set to provide a 30-day waiver allowing suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays.