Governor Evers tours water treatment facility

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Water treatment facilities are on the front lines in the fight against PFAS, and Governor Tony Evers wants to make sure the new one in Wausau is in top shape.
The governor touring Wausau's water treatment facility to see all the different technology they're using to keep water in the city PFAS-free. Evers says that PFAS is a big issue in Wisconsin, and that there's money to fight it in his proposed budget, since no legislation has been brought to his desk just yet.
Evers said, "We have a fair amount of money in the budget, I think several hundred-million dollars to help cities across the state of Wisconsin, it will be dealt with in the budget itself."
Several other towns and cities, including Rothschild, are looking at how Wausau's treatment plant came together to base their own plants from it.