...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Evers tours water treatment facility

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Water treatment facilities are on the front lines in the fight against PFAS, and Governor Tony Evers wants to make sure the new one in Wausau is in top shape. 

The governor touring Wausau's water treatment facility to see all the different technology they're using to keep water in the city PFAS-free. Evers says that PFAS is a big issue in Wisconsin, and that there's money to fight it in his proposed budget, since no legislation has been brought to his desk just yet. 

Evers said, "We have a fair amount of money in the budget, I think several hundred-million dollars to help cities across the state of Wisconsin, it will be dealt with in the budget itself."

Several other towns and cities, including Rothschild, are looking at how Wausau's treatment plant came together to base their own plants from it. 

