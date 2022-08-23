Governor Evers visits Wausau to tackle inflation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Wausau to share his ideas on how to tackle inflation.
He sat down with Mayor Katie Rosenberg, business leaders and aid groups from across Central Wisconsin.
Topics included proposed tax cuts, tax credits for veterans and seniors, insulin prices and caregiver and child credits, which would total around $600 million of relief.
"It's about mitigating against the inflationary impact of the pandemic and we think it's the right thing to do for the people of Wisconsin," Governor Evers said.
He says they're using the state's projected $3.8 billion surplus to help support the plans, which would still need to go through the state legislature for approval.