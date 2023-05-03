Grand Opening of Habitat for Humanity Restore

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Habitat for Humanity of Wausau hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of their ReStore grand opening.
The ReStore is a retail store that sells donated and discounted items.
Items range from furniture, house supplies, desks, construction products and much more.
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to those in need. The nonprofit organization has been around since 1990.
Since then the organization has built 71 homes.
All proceeds made from the ReStore will used to help build and place families in a home.
