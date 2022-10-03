Granton woman loses new home to Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WAOW) - This week millions of Americans are working through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, including one Wisconsinite - Sandra Krueger - who no longer has a Florida home.
“It’s devastating down here, absolutely devastating,” said Krueger.
On July 12, Krueger, a Granton resident bought her dream home in Port Charlotte, Florida.
But as Hurricane Ian rolled in before she moved down, she was stuck in Wisconsin relying only on phone calls from her neighbors to know how her home was holding up.
“And he said he could already see in my bedroom, and there was plywood missing from my room. He was seeing shingles fly off the roof as we spoke, my roof is in one of my neighbors' backyards,” Krueger said.
Monday morning was the first time she was able to see what remained of her newly-bought dream home with her own eyes.
“I started to cry. The ceilings are down, the insulation is down and someone has already looted everything in the house,” she said.
She completely lost contact with her son, who also lives in Florida as the storm blew through.
“I talked to my son Wednesday morning, and I couldn't reach my son until Friday. There’s nothing harder than not knowing what's going on with your child," Krueger said.
But she says they are now re-connected and both are safe.
The National Guard was stopping along roadways handing out water to those in need, but many are still left devastated.
“Small town mentality, we all help each other,” Krueger said. "I just ask people back home in Wisconsin, please pray and think of family's down here."
She will be flying back to Granton on Saturday for the time being.
A food drive is planned at Prentice High School that she plans to take back donated items to Florida to distribute in a few weeks.