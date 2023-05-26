GreenLight Metals looks to drill in Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest all year

WESTBORO, Wis. (WAOW) - GreenLight Metals is looking to mine all year round, but they might have to wait a bit longer before the project starts.
The forest spans more than one million acres in Wisconsin, including in Taylor County.
Known as the Bend Deposit, GreenLight Metals has gotten the green light to do exploratory drilling just north of Medford, but only when there's snow on the ground.
GreenLight is now pushing the U.S. Forestry Service to expand to year-round mining.
"I think the company will continue to ask us questions, but from our stance, is that they're only given the notice to proceed right now for winter only," said Sitka Pence, Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
The DNR is allowing the drilling of up to eight holes for now. As long as GreenLight follows all regulations to protect the environment.
GreenLight would be looking for zinc, copper, gold, tellurium, and other minerals.
If all goes well, they'll have what they say around three to four more years of exploratory drilling, and a full mine would not come until years down the road.
"Bend Deposit is known to be about a four million ton copper resource with very high amounts or significant ounces of gold," said Dan Colton, CEO of GreenLight Metals Inc.
They want to use those metals and minerals to push toward clean energy.
"These technologies consume huge amounts of metals, and the metals the consume are the ones we're looking for on Bend. Copper, gold, tellurium, and zinc," said Colton.
If GreenLight does want to mine during all seasons, they'll have to get approval from the U.S. Forestry Service, and then for public comment.