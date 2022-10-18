Ground breaks at future state-of-the-art D.C. Everest community center

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Construction began Tuesday afternoon on Weston's first multi-million dollar athletic center.
The Greenheck Turner Community Center is designed for all ages, and will feature a full-size field, a track, a jump pit, batting cages and simulators.
Board members, students, the community and the Greenheck and Turner families - the donors who helped provide much of the needed funds - broke ground at the facility's future site.
D.C. Everest says it will benefit more than just the students in school.
"This will draw people to our community for an entirely different reason, it compliments so many other experiences that we've got for people here, and just adds to what's available for those that come to our beautiful community," said Casey Nye, the district's superintendent.
Nye says current sophomores will get to enjoy it their senior year, when construction is complete in 2024.
They'll be hosting a community kick-off event on November 13 to help fundraise the final $2 million still needed for the project.
