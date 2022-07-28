Ground breaks at new YMCA of the Northwoods expansion

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The YMCA of the Northwoods is about to grow its footprint.
Shovels met dirt Thursday, signaling the start of an expansion years in the making.
It's one that officials with the YMCA say is needed now.
"We can't wait another two years or three years to provide the support and resource for the community," CEO Ryan Zietlow said.
Fundraising efforts first began in 2019 with a goal of two million dollars, but thanks to a one million dollar donation from Rhinelander resident Gale Hilcox, they've blown past that, and can add more options for Northwoods families.
"It opens up opportunities for all in our community a safe, affordable place to belong," Zietlow said.
A special focus for the project is childcare.
They plan to add a new gymnasium, an outdoor pavilion, a new aerobics studio and a community room.
"I've always been impressed by the generosity of this community and how the people care about each other." Dr. Judith Pagano, YMCA's campaign chair, said, "This is another one of those examples. People caring about people."
Construction officially kicks off in the next few weeks, with the project expected to be finished by summer of 2023.