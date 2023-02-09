 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Group Collecting Donations for Turkey, Syria

  • 0
Group Collecting Donations for Turkey, Syria

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Rothchild gas station is collecting donations for the victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A Rothschild woman, originally from Turkey, started the grassroots campaign. They're asking for new or gently-used clothing, defibrillators, medical supplies, and anything else that might be of use for recovery efforts. 

Muzeyyen Fox, the woman who started the campaign, said, "We cannot do anything for the dead now...but we can do a whole lot for the living."

Volunteers will take weekly trips to bring donations to the Turkish embassy in Washington D.C. and you can drop items off at the Mobil gas station in Rothschild off Grand Avenue. 

Tags

Recommended for you