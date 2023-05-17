Group creating "Suicide Memory Quilt" to remember lost loved ones

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Taylor County group is making a memorial they hope will comfort those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
They're putting together a Suicide Memory Quilt, and they're looking for your help.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one, they're asking you to submit a t-shirt representing your loved one, or a photo that will be put on a t-shirt.
It will be displayed at the Taylor County Mental Health Awareness Council's annual Walk Together for Suicide Awareness Night in September.
"I think seeing a quilt and thinking back to 'Oh I remember that t-shirt', it just kind of brings that comfort and joy to that family member or friend seeing something maybe that they haven't seen in a while," said OraLee Dittrich, organizer and special education teacher at Medford Area Senior High School.
Submissions will be accepted until June 9th. You can drop off your t-shirts or photos at the Medford Area School District Office at 124 West State Street in Medford.
Photos will be returned, so you're asked to put your name and address on the back of the photo. T-shirts will be made into the quilt.
Along with your submission, include a note with your items that has the name of the person to be remembered, their date of birth and date of death, and a short statement or quote that you would like to be added on the quilt block if there is room.