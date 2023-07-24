Group Mission Trips volunteers repair 30 homes

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A number of families in need are getting some much needed home repairs this week.
It’s all thanks to the hard work of nearly 200 children and adults.
Group Mission Trips, a non-profit Christian volunteer organization, does repairs like the ones in Wausau across the country. Locally, the Wausau Office of Community Development sponsored the event.
"There's two aspects to what they do, [there] is the work camp, and this is working at a camp for the week here in Wausau,” said Co-Sponsor liaison and Chairperson John Schmitt. “Then, they also do the Week of Hope partnering with different groups for nursing home kind of work, children's centers, that sort of thing, so shout out to the work and what Group Mission Trips does throughout the country."
Volunteers prepped the 3312 Wildwood Lane home for a new coat of paint and a new front porch. Not only do the low income homeowners receiving the repairs benefit, the kids participating do also.
"I take my kids to these camps and I love seeing the change in the kids from Sunday when they get to camp, to the end of the week Friday,” said Office Team Member Volunteer Beth Gonia. “It's really cool to see them build the friendships, the connections, especially the relationships that they build with their residents."
One of the children echoed a similar sentiment.
"My favorite part would have to be the aspect of helping people and also meeting new people because I don't know anyone here and I got to meet them throughout the week and I'm very excited to get to know them better,” said Group Mission Trips Volunteer Julianna Weiner.
Midway through repairs, the volunteers broke for lunch as well as group prayer. Afterwards, they quickly put their nose back to the grindstone. Group Mission Trips’ volunteers expect to have their projects finished by week’s end.
Sign ups have closed for this year, but go to Group Mission Trips website for more information on next year’s trips.