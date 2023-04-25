Groups work to address kids' health needs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Healthcare officials from all across the state - and from multiple fields - have gathered in Wausau to help make sure kids grow up happy and healthy.
It's all part of the DHS' Wisconsin Children’s System of Care Summit.
Guests from state, county, tribal and local-level health groups got a chance to meet and talk through the health issues affecting Wisconsin's kids, all in an effort to make sure they're getting what they need.
"Rather than addressing the need when its critically important, we need to start looking at some of those root causes, those underlying needs and working ourselves backwards and addressing the needs when they're early on," explained Jason Cram with the DHS.
Their goal is to develop a six-year plan that would give children and families the tools and resources they need to succeed.