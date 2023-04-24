Growing concerns over Snapchat AI feature

(WAOW) -- Social media app Snapchat's "My AI" feature just rolled out to the public a few days ago, but it's already causing some worry.
Some area law enforcement agencies are already issuing warnings.
"They've looked at everything that's ever been written on the internet, and they're looking to see what you're typing or saying and they're trying to find something that somebody else who typed something like that said next," said David Williamson Shaffer, a professor of learning analytics at UW Madison.
That's got some users concerned, with some posts claiming the AI was able to figure out their location or other personal details.
There's also concern the app could spread incorrect or harmful information to its many users who are under 18.
"Just playing around with it a little on my Snapchat I was able to easily find ways to cover up the odor of alcohol or the odor of marijuana just by asking," said Lt. Scott Goldberg with the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
But perhaps the biggest concern is that you can't delete My AI from your Snapchat account, which may have many parents feeling stumped about how they can keep their kids safe from the pitfalls of this technology.
"Communication with their children is number one, and making sure you know what they're doing on the app," Lt. Goldberg said.
Professor Shaffer agrees.
"In the same way that you don't follow your kids around when they go out with their friends in the evening, but you talk with them about what they did and talk about what some of the dangers are, you assess their level of responsibility," he said.
Parents are encouraged to download Snapchat themselves and learn more about what the technology does to better educate their kids.