Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Growing concerns over Snapchat AI feature

  • Updated
  • 0
Snapchat rolls out option to let parents see who their teens are messaging

On August 9, Snapchat introduced its first parental control center, aimed at helping parents keep their teens safe.

 Adobe Stock

(WAOW) -- Social media app Snapchat's "My AI" feature just rolled out to the public a few days ago, but it's already causing some worry.

Some area law enforcement agencies are already issuing warnings.

"They've looked at everything that's ever been written on the internet, and they're looking to see what you're typing or saying and they're trying to find something that somebody else who typed something like that said next," said David Williamson Shaffer, a professor of learning analytics at UW Madison.

That's got some users concerned, with some posts claiming the AI was able to figure out their location or other personal details.

There's also concern the app could spread incorrect or harmful information to its many users who are under 18.

"Just playing around with it a little on my Snapchat I was able to easily find ways to cover up the odor of alcohol or the odor of marijuana just by asking," said Lt. Scott Goldberg with the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

But perhaps the biggest concern is that you can't delete My AI from your Snapchat account, which may have many parents feeling stumped about how they can keep their kids safe from the pitfalls of this technology.

"Communication with their children is number one, and making sure you know what they're doing on the app," Lt. Goldberg said.

Professor Shaffer agrees.

"In the same way that you don't follow your kids around when they go out with their friends in the evening, but you talk with them about what they did and talk about what some of the dangers are, you assess their level of responsibility," he said.

Parents are encouraged to download Snapchat themselves and learn more about what the technology does to better educate their kids.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

