Gun Deer Season Kicks Off in Wisconsin

Across the Badger State, hunters took to the woods, looking to bag that prized deer that they can tell their friends about.
Hunting is a time-honored tradition in Wisconsin, with gun-deer permits typically topping 550,000. For hunters like Mitchell Hanousek, it can feel more like a holiday than sport.
Hanousek said, "At least everyone around here, this is their holiday. It's just a time to come together and have fun, relax, get away from work for a bit and just hang out with some buddies."
Hanousek and his family have been hunting on their land for years, and even on the days that he doesn't shoot any deer, he said his favorite part of hunting is being able to relax in nature. He said, "Even if you didn't see deer, you sit out in nature and it's an awesome thing to look at."