Habitat For Humanity Builds New Home

They say there's no place like home, and one area organization is trying to bring the gift of a house to a family in need. Habitat For Humanity has been helping communities for decades, now they're asking for the community's help to make a Rhinelander house a home.
One family in Rhinelander will soon have a new address, all thanks to Habitat For Humanity. They've been working around the clock to make sure as many families as possible have a place to call home this winter.
Anne Sorensen, the construction manager at Habitat For Humanity of Rhinelander, said, "We're working on our roof system. We've been working on the house since late September when we started with the high school and we're trying to get our shingles on."
If you are looking to apply for the home, or would like to volunteer, you can contact Habitat For Humanity of Rhinelander by phone at (715) 420-2301 or stop by their office on Lincoln Street.