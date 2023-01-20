 Skip to main content
Happy National Cheese Lover's Day!

National Cheese Lover's Day

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The Wake Up crew got a little cheesy and tasted a variety of cheeses from Mullins Cheese in Mosinee to celebrate National Cheese Day!

Featured cheeses included:

- Cheese curds, which come in a special Heat 2 Squeak bag to bring back the fresh taste and squeak!

- Emerald Cheddar, an Irish Farmhouse style cheddar.

- 3-year-aged Cheddar.

- Parmesan, Mullins' specialty cheese. They make around 150 million pounds each year and growing.

- Asiago, a cousin to both cheddar and romano, with the creaminess of cheddar and similar flavor profiles to romano.

- Parmesan shakers for display, awesome for finishing off anything from a salad to a steak and everything in between

