Happy National Cheese Lover's Day!

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The Wake Up crew got a little cheesy and tasted a variety of cheeses from Mullins Cheese in Mosinee to celebrate National Cheese Day!
Featured cheeses included:
- Cheese curds, which come in a special Heat 2 Squeak bag to bring back the fresh taste and squeak!
- Emerald Cheddar, an Irish Farmhouse style cheddar.
- 3-year-aged Cheddar.
- Parmesan, Mullins' specialty cheese. They make around 150 million pounds each year and growing.
- Asiago, a cousin to both cheddar and romano, with the creaminess of cheddar and similar flavor profiles to romano.
- Parmesan shakers for display, awesome for finishing off anything from a salad to a steak and everything in between