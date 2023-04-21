Have a tornado plan ready

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) If you're not near a TV or radio when the storm pops, a tornado siren may be your only warning, and with minutes to spare, officials say you want to have a plan in place now, before you need it.
Start with your house, make sure you have an internal room away from any windows that you can shelter in.
Sarah Severson with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said, "Your tornado plan should outline things such as how you're going to receive weather updates, shelter locations that you may utilize in the event of severe weather or tornados."
You should also have a plan in case a tornado happens at work or at school, identify places your kids can go to stay safe, and make sure you have a meet-up spot in case you can't get home.