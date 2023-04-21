 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Have a tornado plan ready

Have a tornado plan ready

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) If you're not near a TV or radio when the storm pops, a tornado siren may be your only warning, and with minutes to spare, officials say you want to have a plan in place now, before you need it. 

Start with your house, make sure you have an internal room away from any windows that you can shelter in.

Sarah Severson with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said, "Your tornado plan should outline things such as how you're going to receive weather updates, shelter locations that you may utilize in the event of severe weather or tornados."

You should also have a plan in case a tornado happens at work or at school, identify places your kids can go to stay safe, and make sure you have a meet-up spot in case you can't get home. 

