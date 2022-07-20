Health officials: how to avoid "swimmer's itch"

(WAOW) -- Health officials are asking swimmer's to be aware of "swimmer's itch."
Symptoms include itching or burning skin and small red bumps that develop within minutes to days of swimming.
Swimmer's itch is caused by a parasite that lives in shallow water and usually latches onto snails or birds.
Health officials say if you do catch it, do your best not to scratch, because of the risk of secondary infections.
"Staph infections are pretty common with these types of skin rashes simply because of the person not stopping themselves from scratching," said Richard Anderson, a family nurse practitioner with the Marshfield Clinic. "So we often will recommend symptomatic treatment for the itching."
You can also prevent swimmer's itch by avoiding shallow, marshy areas. When you do go swimming, be sure to towel off or shower right after leaving the water.